Brink perfect on 15 FTs, No. 3 Stanford beats No. 17 UCLA

STANFORD, Calif. — Cameron Brink scored 25 points and made all 15 of her free throws, the last of which put Stanford ahead for good, and the third-ranked Cardinal beat No. 17 UCLA 71-66 on Monday night in their final regular-season home game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brink swatted two more shots to give her 102 blocks for the season, and her 15 free throws were the most without a miss by a Stanford player since at least 1999. Haley Jones added 18 points and converted a layup with 1:22 remaining to put the Cardinal ahead by three.

Stanford (26-3, 14-2 Pac-12) has won four straight and is closing in on a third straight Pac-12 regular-season title with games remaining this week at No. 21 Colorado and No. 8 Utah.

Lina Sontag made a 3 to put UCLA ahead 65-64. Brink’s final two free throws made it 66-65 with 1:53 left.

Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins (21-7, 10-6), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 16 OHIO STATE 74, NO. 12 MICHIGAN 61

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rikki Harris scored a career-high 23 points while adding five assists and seven steals, Taylor Thierry had 15 points and Ohio State completed a season sweep of Michigan.

Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Ohio State (23-5, 12-5 Big Ten). Cotie McMahon had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Leigha Brown had a career-high 36 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (20-7, 10-6). Brown was 11 of 21 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. Emily Kiser added 11 points and Jordan Hobbs scored 10.

