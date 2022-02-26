Wilson made three of four free throws in the final 34 seconds to make it a two-possession game when the Huskies (7-15, 2-12) called timeout with 22 seconds remaining.

Lauren Schwartz scored 16 points to lead Washington, which entered on a two-game winning streak after losing its first 11 in conference play. T.T. Watkins had 10 points.

Stanford has won 17 straight overall and 31 in a row against Pac-12 opponents, which includes the postseason.

Stanford never led by more than five points until the final 3.5 seconds.

Schwartz hit a driving layup to open the fourth quarter, giving Washington a 48-47 advantage. The Huskies maintained the lead until Wilson’s basket.

Schwartz scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half, helping the Huskies take a 34-32 into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies have held the lead at halftime in 10 games this season, winning four of them. They held onto the lead for 13:49 of the first half. The last time Washington defeated a Top 5 opponent was at Maryland in March of 2016. ... Schwartz, who followed coach Tina Langley from Rice, recorded her third straight double-digit scoring game, a season best.

Stanford: The Cardinal trailed at halftime for the second time at home this season and the first time to a team outside the Top 25. Overall, they are 6-1 when trailing at the half. ... Stanford is 42-2 when Hannah Jump makes a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Washington: Opens the Pac-12 tournament as No. 12 seed, plays No. 5 Colorado on Wednesday.

Stanford: Has a first-round bye as No. 1 seed, plays Thursday against either No. 8 Oregon State or No. 9 Arizona State.

