Zach Cooks added 10 points and Souleymane Diakite had seven rebounds and eight points as the Highlanders opened Saturday’s game with a 17-1 run and never looked back.
Obadiah Noel had 26 points for the River Hawks (2-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Darion Jordan-Thomas added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.