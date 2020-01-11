Shyquan Gibbs tossed in a season-high 21 points and combined with Brinson to shoot 25-for-35 as NJIT finished 30-for-51 (59%).

Wajid Aminu scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Ospreys while Ivan Gandia-Rosa and Garrett Sams added 11 points each.

NJIT matches up against Lipscomb at home on Thursday. North Florida faces crosstown rival Jacksonville in the River City Rumble on Thursday.

