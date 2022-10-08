Brister leads with 7 TDs, Lindenwood beats C. Arkansas 52-49

CONWAY, Ark. — Cade Brister accounted for seven touchdowns, Logan Seibert’s 36-yard field goal was the only score in the fourth quarter, and Lindenwood beat Central Arkansas 52-49 on Saturday night.

Seibert’s game-winning kick came with 9:47 remaining in the game. Central Arkansas drove 71 yards in 13 plays to the Lindenwood 28 during its last possession, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10.