Brister's 3 TD passes, Bolden's long pick-6 spark Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Cade Brister threw three touchdown passes, Darion Bolden returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown and Lindenwood rallied from an early deficit to defeat Murray State 33-18 on Saturday.
Late in the third quarter, Bolden’s pick-6 gave the Lions the lead for good, 24-18. Lindenwood added another Brister-to-Smith touchdown pass and a Seibert field goal in the fourth quarter.
Brister finished 16-of-26 passing for 242 yards and led Lindenwood with 61 yards rushing. Rose had three catches for 111 yards for the Lions (5-2, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference).
Damonta Witherspoon had 157 yards rushing for the Racers (0-8, 0-3).
