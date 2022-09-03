Britten runs for 237, 3TDs as UAPB edges DII-opponent Lane

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Kayvon Britten rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on to defeat Division II Lane College 48-42 on Saturday night. The Golden Lions led throughout the second half but never by more than two scores. Jalen Macon’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Raequan Prince put UAPB up 48-35 late in the third quarter.

Lane closed to within 48-42 early in the fourth when Michae Huntley hit O’Joshu Bunton with a 49-yard touchdown pass. After UAPB missed a short field goal with 5:02 remaining, Huntley led the Dragons to midfield but was sacked on a fourth-down play. UAPB then drove to the 1-yard line before letting the clock run out.

Skyler Perry was 16-of-27 passing for 222 yards and one touchdown for UAPB. Macon was 3-for-5 passing for 45 yards and the touchdown to Prince.

Huntley completed 15 of 21 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns for Lane. He was sacked four times. Both Bunton and Jacquez Jones went over 100 yards receiving.

The game featured more than 1,000 yards total offense with UAPB outgaining Lane 521-511.

