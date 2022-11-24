Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 on Thursday.
Dematrius Davis was 18-of-30 passing for 272 yards with an interception for Alabama State (6-5, 4-4). Jacory Merritt had 91 yards rushing and two scores in the third quarter.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2