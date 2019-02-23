PHILADELPHIA — AJ Brodeur recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Penn to a 68-50 win over Cornell on Saturday night.

Devon Goodman had 16 points for Penn (16-10, 4-6 Ivy League). Jake Silpe added 12 points. Antonio Woods had 12 points for the hosts.

Penn headed into halftime trailing narrowly, 32-30, but the Quakers were able to outscore the Big Red 38-18 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Big Red’s 18 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Matt Morgan had 21 points for the Big Red (13-13, 5-5). Josh Warren added seven rebounds and three blocks. Steven Julian had seven rebounds.

The Quakers evened the season series against the Big Red with the win. Cornell defeated Penn 80-71 on Feb. 1. Penn matches up against Harvard on the road on Friday. Cornell matches up against Yale on the road on Friday.

