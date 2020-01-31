Harvard’s Noah Kirkwood forced overtime with a fade-away jumper in the lane just before the buzzer. Bassey made a 3-pointer and was fouled with nine seconds left in OT but he missed the free throw. Harvard got the offensive rebound and had a good look at a tying 3-pointer but it rolled out.
Penn takes on Dartmouth at home on Saturday. Harvard plays Princeton on the road on Saturday.
___
___
