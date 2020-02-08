Jordan Dingle, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Quakers, scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Mike Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for the Lions (6-15, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jack Forrest added 14 points and six rebounds. Ike Nweke had seven rebounds.

Penn faces Cornell on the road on Sunday. Columbia plays Princeton at home on Sunday.

