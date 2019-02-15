PHILADELPHIA — AJ Brodeur scored six of his career-high 36 points in overtime and grabbed the last rebound to help Pennsylvania beat Dartmouth 82-79 on Friday night.

Dartmouth trailed 80-79 and had possession with 14.9 remaining in the extra period. Chris Knight drove to the basket but his shot rimmed out. Brodeur grabbed the rebound with 0.6 seconds left then added a pair of free throws. Ian Sistare’s half-court shot hit the top of the backboard to end it.

Brodeur split a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 70. The Quakers forced a turnover on the next possession, but they didn’t get off a shot as time expired.

Brodeur grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Devon Goodman had 12 points for Penn (15-8, 3-4 Ivy League). Antonio Woods added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Knight had 25 points for the Big Green (11-12, 2-5). Sistare added 16 points. Brendan Barry had seven assists.

Penn plays Harvard at home on Saturday. Dartmouth plays Princeton on the road on Saturday.

