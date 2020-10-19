Big Ten protocol requires players who test positive to sit out 21 days but staff members are required to isolate 10 days. Athletic director Mike Bobinski said there is no chance Brohm will be on the sideline, as Alabama coach Nick Saban was last week, even if he tests negative.
Bobinski said the school is looking into whether it would be permissible for Brohm to do any virtual coaching this weekend against the visiting Hawkeyes. Offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will replace his brother on the sideline and will continue to call plays.
Jeff Brohm said he also will continue to watch practices, take notes and confer with players and his assistant coaches through Zoom calls this week.
