ROCK HILL, S.C. — Bjorn Broman tied his season high with 20 points as Winthrop defeated Gardner-Webb 97-88 on Thursday night.

Broman hit 11 of 13 free throws and made three 3-pointers. Charles Falden and Adam Pickett each added 19 points for Winthrop (14-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Pickett had a game-high 11 rebounds. Josh Ferguson chipped in with 11 points. Nych Smith, who led the Eagles in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, was held to only six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

David Efianayi scored a season-high 26 points for Gardner-Webb (12-8, 3-3). DJ Laster added 16 points. Nate Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Bulldogs’ 62 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Winthrop takes on Presbyterian (12-10, 4-3) on the road on Saturday. Gardner-Webb plays Charleston Southern (7-11, 1-4) on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.