Brooks and Washington host Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12)
The Buffaloes are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 3.5.
The Huskies and Buffaloes face off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is shooting 39.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Huskies. Keyon Menifield is averaging 9.9 points for Washington.
KJ Simpson is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 11.9 points for Colorado.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.