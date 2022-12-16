Brooks leads Washington against Idaho State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington’s 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Brooks averaging 7.6.

The Bengals are 1-4 in road games. Idaho State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Miguel Tomley is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

