Washington Huskies (13-10, 5-7 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12)Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the No. 9 UCLA Bruins after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points in Washington's 95-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.The Bruins are 11-0 in home games. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Evan Manjikian shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.The Huskies are 5-7 in conference matchups. Washington ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.Brooks is averaging 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.