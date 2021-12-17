Alex Hunter led Furman with a career-high 30 points, making 8 of 11 3-pointers. The eight makes were also a career high. He made three 3-pointers in an 18-3 run that erased the Paladins’ halftime deficit and resulted in a 54-50 lead with about eight minutes left. Furman twice went ahead by six and Mississippi State did not regain the lead until the final minute.