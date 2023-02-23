Brooks posts double-double, leads Washington over Cal 65-56

Keyon Menifield had 16 points and five assists for Washington (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12), which swept the season series. Koren Johnson added 10 points and Braxton Meah had six points to go with 10 rebounds.

Washington never trailed and had an 18-point lead with 12:03 to play. Cal used a 15-3 run to cut the deficit to 52-46 but didn’t get closer. It was the Huskies fifth consecutive win in the series, and they have won nine of the last 12. It’s also their first win in Berkeley since 2013.