Sacred Heart reached the end zone on its ensuing drive when Logan Marchi threw a 29-yard TD pass to Naseim Brantley to reduce the Pioneers’ deficit to 24-10.

In the third quarter, Kevin Peprah recovered a Penn (2-2) fumble and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to make it a one-score game. Two drives later, early in the fourth, Robinson threw an 11-yard TD pass to Rory Starkey Jr., and Penn led 31-17.

AD

AD

On the ensuing drive, Marchi connected with Tyrese Chambers on a 74-yard scoring pass reducing the Pioneers (3-3) margin to one score. Brooks sealed it with a 2-yard scoring run with 6:51 remaining.

Robinson threw for 267 yards with 129 going to Starkey on eight receptions.

Marchi threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD