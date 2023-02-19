Brookshire, Joseph lead Iona past Saint Peter's 73-53

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Anton Brookshire scored 22 points, Nelly Junior Joseph added a double-double and Iona beat Saint Peter’s 73-53 on Sunday for its seventh straight victory.
Kyle Cardaci led the way for the Peacocks (10-15, 5-11) with 12 points. Isiah Dasher added 11 points and two steals, while Corey Washington had eight points and 11 rebounds.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Mount St. Mary’s, while Saint Peter’s visits Canisius.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.