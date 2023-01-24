Broome and No. 15 Auburn host Texas A&M

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn plays the Texas A&M Aggies after Johni Broome scored 27 points in Auburn’s 81-66 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 14.4 assists per game led by Wendell Green Jr. averaging 4.2.

The Aggies are 5-1 in conference games. Texas A&M ranks fifth in the SEC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.4.

The Tigers and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Broome is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

