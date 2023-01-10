Broome and the No. 21 Auburn Tigers take on conference foe Ole Miss

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (12-3, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-7, 0-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -2; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn plays Ole Miss in SEC action Tuesday. The Rebels are 6-3 on their home court. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Daeshun Ruffin averaging 5.0.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks sixth in the SEC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 3.1.

The Rebels and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Broome is averaging 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

