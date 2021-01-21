DQ Nicholas had 17 points for the Redhawks (4-9, 2-5). Nolan Taylor added 13 points. Chris Harris had 10 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks on the season. Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri 64-50 last Saturday.
