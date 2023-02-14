Broome, Johnson lead Auburn rout of Missouri 89-56

AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome scored 20 points, K.D. Johnson had 14 of his 15 in the first half and Auburn blitzed Missouri 89-56 on Tuesday night.
The teams entered the game tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference, but Auburn had lost three-straight while Missouri was coming off a win at No. 6 Tennessee.
Allen Flanigan added 16 points for Auburn (18-8, 8-5) while Broome, who had his ninth double-double, and Dylan Cardwell both had 10 rebounds to lead a 48-26 rebounding advantage. Johnson made 4 of 6 3-pointers as Auburn went 9 of 18 behind the arc.
Sean East II had 14 points for Missouri (19-7, 7-6) and Deand Gholston added 10 but was 1-of-10 shooting. Missouri was 5 of 22 from distance (23%) and shot 32% overall.
This one was decided early. Flanigan opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and when Johnson drilled a 3 less than seven minutes in to cap a 14-0 run it was 19-2. Flanigan’s dunk made it 30-6 nine minutes before halftime.
Auburn started the game 11 for 21, Missouri was 3 of 14 with seven of its 11 first-half turnovers.
With Johnson going 5 of 6 with four 3s, Auburn shot 50% in taking the 27-point halftime lead. Auburn also had a 23-13 rebounding advantage and scored 16 points off those turnovers.
Missouri shot 27% (7 of 26) and missed all eight of its long shots.
Zep Jasper hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 13-0 run early in the second half and the lead reached 37, 62-25.
Auburn heads to Vanderbilt on Saturday while Missouri is home against Texas A&M.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25