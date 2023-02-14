Broome, Johnson lead Auburn rout of Missouri 89-56

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome scored 20 points, K.D. Johnson had 14 of his 15 in the first half and Auburn blitzed Missouri 89-56 on Tuesday night. In what Auburn coach Bruce Pearl called “a must-win for us,” before the game, his Tigers led by 17 after seven minutes, 27 at halftime and 37 less than seven minutes into the second half in handing the visiting Tigers their worst loss of the season.

The teams entered the game tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference, but Auburn had lost three-straight while Missouri was coming off a win at No. 6 Tennessee.

Allen Flanigan added 16 points for Auburn (18-8, 8-5) while Broome, who had his ninth double-double, and Dylan Cardwell both had 10 rebounds to lead a 48-26 rebounding advantage. Johnson made 4 of 6 3-pointers as Auburn went 9 of 18 behind the arc.

Advertisement

Sean East II had 14 points for Missouri (19-7, 7-6) and Deand Gholston added 10 but was 1-of-10 shooting. Missouri was 5 of 22 from distance (23%) and shot 32% overall.

This one was decided early. Flanigan opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and when Johnson drilled a 3 less than seven minutes in to cap a 14-0 run it was 19-2. Flanigan’s dunk made it 30-6 nine minutes before halftime.

Auburn started the game 11 for 21, Missouri was 3 of 14 with seven of its 11 first-half turnovers.

With Johnson going 5 of 6 with four 3s, Auburn shot 50% in taking the 27-point halftime lead. Auburn also had a 23-13 rebounding advantage and scored 16 points off those turnovers.

Missouri shot 27% (7 of 26) and missed all eight of its long shots.

Zep Jasper hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 13-0 run early in the second half and the lead reached 37, 62-25.

Auburn heads to Vanderbilt on Saturday while Missouri is home against Texas A&M.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article