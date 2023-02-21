Broome leads Auburn against Ole Miss after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (10-17, 2-12 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (18-9, 8-6 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays the Ole Miss Rebels after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Auburn’s 67-65 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers are 12-2 in home games. Auburn scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Rebels are 2-12 against conference opponents. Ole Miss gives up 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.4 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

