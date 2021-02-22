Mike Adewunmi, who led the Cougars in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
The Eagles evened the season series against the Cougars with the win. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Morehead State 69-65 on Dec. 18.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.