Broome leads No. 15 Auburn against Texas A&M after 27-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Johni Broome scored 27 points in Auburn’s 81-66 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Broome paces the Tigers with 8.6 boards.

The Aggies are 5-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Tigers. Broome is averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

