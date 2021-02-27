Belmont and the Eagles had already nailed down the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, into the upcoming OVC playoffs.
Grayson Murphy scored a career-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Bruins (24-3, 18-2). Ben Sheppard added 17 points. Caleb Hollander had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Murphy hit a 3-pointer to force overtime. The Bruins were without leading scorer Nick Muszynski for a second straight game.
Belmont defeated Morehead State 73-58 on Feb. 13.
