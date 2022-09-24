Brosmer, Laube propel New Hampshire past Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes and Dylan Laube ran for 114 yards and New Hampshire was never threatened in a 37-14 win over Towson on Saturday.

Laube also returned four punts for 125 yards with most of them coming on a 92-yarder for a touchdown. The play occurred with 35 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 lead and New Hampshire never looked back.