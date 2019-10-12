New Hampshire again stopped the Seawolves on downs and ran out the clock for the win.

Brosmer was 16 of 26 for 196 yards and Espanet had four catches for 59 yards.

The Seawolves (4-3, 1-2) took the lead on Ty Son Lawton’s 1-yard run after Tyquell Fields hit Nick Anderson on a 40-yard pass to the Wildcats’ goal line.

The Wildcats struck first on Brosmer’s 15-yard TD pass over the middle to Espanet, but the Seawolves replied on their next drive with Fields’ 15-yard pass to Jean Constant.

