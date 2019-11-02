Brosmer completed 25 of 32 passes for 276 yards and one interception. He capped an 80-yard game-opening drive with a 15-yard strike to Brian Espanet. Villanova scored three touchdowns, with Daniel Smith running for one and passing for another, to build the halftime lead.
The first Brosmer-Laube scoring hookup, covering 21 yards, put New Hampshire up 21-20 with 5:34 to go in the fourth quarter. The second, for 21 yards, came with 8:49 to play.
New Hampshire (5-3, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), had 403 yards of total offense.
Villanova (6-3, 3-3) piled up 398 yards with Smith going 21 of 40 for 313.
