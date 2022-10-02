Broussard, Chamberlain help Rice beat UAB 28-24

HOUSTON — Ari Broussard ran for two touchdowns, Treshawn Chamberlain scored on a fumble return and Rice beat UAB 28-24 Saturday night.
DeWayne McBride ran for 23 yards to near midfield on the next play from scrimmage and had a 4-yard run on third-and-2 before Hopkins hit Shropshire on third-and-8 for a 13-yard gain and a personal foul by Rice’s Josh Pearcy gave the Blazers a first-and-10 at the 11. Ikenna Enechukwu tackled McBride for a 4-yard loss before Hopkins threw three consecutive incomplete passes — all intended for Shropshire — and Rice took possession at the 15.
Hopkins was 15-of-21 passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and McBride finished with 121 yards rushing on 27 carries for UAB (2-2, 0-1).
___
