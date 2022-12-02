Brown and Louisiana host New Orleans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jordan Brown scored 27 points in Louisiana’s 104-70 victory over the Loyola-New Orleans Wolf Pack. The Privateers are 2-2 on their home court. New Orleans has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-1 away from home. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.2 points for New Orleans.

Brown is averaging 19 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 12.3 points for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

