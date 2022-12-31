Brown and Louisiana host Old Dominion

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -2; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jordan Brown scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 77-76 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Monarchs have gone 7-1 at home. Old Dominion is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 2.8.

The Monarchs and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

Brown is shooting 57.1% and averaging 20.1 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lewis is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

