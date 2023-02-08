Brown and Louisiana host Southern Miss

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Jordan Brown scored 26 points in Louisiana’s 77-67 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Felipe Haase averaging 4.8.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 10-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Haase is averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Advertisement

Brown is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article