Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU

Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period.

Brown added eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-0). Greg Williams Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Joe Charles finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding eight rebounds.