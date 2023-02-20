Brown and Missouri host Mississippi State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Kobe Brown scored 24 points in Missouri’s 69-60 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 14-3 at home. Missouri is the best team in the SEC with 14.3 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 6-8 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tolu Smith averaging 11.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Dashawn Davis is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Smith is shooting 57.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

