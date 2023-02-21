Brown and Missouri host Mississippi State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -4.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Kobe Brown scored 24 points in Missouri’s 69-60 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 14-3 at home. Missouri is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 6-8 in SEC play. Mississippi State is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 56.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Tolu Smith is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

