Brown and New Hampshire host UMass-Lowell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-5, 5-3 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-10, 4-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Kyree Brown scored 23 points in New Hampshire’s 84-65 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Wildcats have gone 6-3 in home games. New Hampshire scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The River Hawks are 5-3 in conference play. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 5.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Herasme averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Coulibaly is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article