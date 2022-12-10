Brown and Saint Joseph's (PA) host Saint Peter's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 0-2 MAAC) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -5.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Charlie Brown scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 70-60 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is eighth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 2.3.

The Peacocks are 0-3 in road games. Saint Peter’s averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Jaylen Murray averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc. Isiah Dasher is averaging 10.6 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

