Brown and the Missouri Tigers host conference foe Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (19-7, 11-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kobe Brown and the Missouri Tigers host Wade Taylor IV and the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 14-2 at home. Missouri is 18- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 11-2 in conference games. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the SEC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Taylor is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Tyrece Radford is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

