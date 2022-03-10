Bajema had 11 points and Brown scored 10 to help the Huskies take a 40-37 lead at halftime.
Utah tied the score at 44 on a rebound basket by Branden Carlson with just under 17 minutes remaining, but Bey answered with a 3-pointer and Brown hit back-to-back jumpers in a 7-2 run that gave Washington a 51-46 lead with 14:22 left and the Huskies pulled away from there.
Marco Anthony had 18 points to lead the 11th-seeded Utes (11-20). Carlson added 14 points and six rebounds, while Gabe Madsen scored 12 on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Utah shot 48% overall, but just 35% from distance (6 of 17).
Washington had only five turnovers while forcing 16, outscoring the Utes 21-2 in points off turnovers.
The Huskies advance to play No. 3 seed Southern Cal in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25