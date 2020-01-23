Cross tied a career high with 20 points and had three blocks for the Gamecocks (8-12, 3-4). De’Torrion Ware added 13 points. Elias Harden had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Colonels leveled the season series against the Gamecocks, who defeated EKU 80-71 on Jan. 4. Eastern Kentucky plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville State plays Morehead State at home on Saturday.
