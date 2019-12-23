Seattle forced a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 28 points.
Joshua Morgan had 11 points, three assists and three blocks for the 49ers (4-10). Chance Hunter added 10 points and six rebounds. LBSU was held to 36% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Seattle plays Saint Mary’s on the road on Saturday. Long Beach State faces Florida on the road on Saturday.
