Brown, Daye rally Coastal Carolina over Louisiana 77-76

CONWAY, S.C. — Jomaru Brown scored 28 points and Antonio Daye sank the second of two free throws with four seconds left to rally Coastal Carolina to a 77-76 victory over Louisiana in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday night.

Brown made 9 of 13 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws for the Chanticleers (7-5). Essam Mostafa added eight points and nine rebounds. Wilfried Lakayi scored eight.