Brown, defense help UAB jump out early, rout Alabama A&M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 114 yards and touchdown, the UAB defense accounted for a pair of touchdowns, and the Blazers routed Alabama A&M 59-0 on Thursday night in the debut of head coach Bryant Vincent.

Vincent spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator for the Blazers.

Brown had a 19-yard touchdown run to cap UAB’s opening series. Charlie Goode blocked Troy Lendvay’s punt attempt and Damien Miller recovered the ball in the end zone to end Alabama A&M’s first drive. Mac McWilliam's 78-yard interception return for a TD made it 28-0 with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Dylan Hopkins was 13-of-18 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown for UAB. His 4-yard TD run stretched the lead to 45-0 midway through the third quarter. Lee Witherspoon added 53 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

The Blazers, who finished 16th nationally in total defense (328.8) and beat then-No. 13 BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl last season, held Alabama A&M to 124 yards of offense in the first half and 235 yards overall.

Xaiver Lankford led Alabama A&M with 115 yards passing and 42 yards rushing.

