Reid Johnston (8-2) tossed eight innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Chris Villaman added two strikeouts in the ninth.
Tresh and Brown hit back-to-back homers in the second for a 2-0 lead. McDonough hit his team-leading 15th of the year in the third and Brown added his 11th in the eighth.
Alabama (31-25) starter Tyler Ras allowed seven run in 4 1/3 innings. Jackson Tate hit a solo shot in the fifth for Alabama’s only run.
