Brown hosts Mbeng and Yale

Brown Bears (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 1-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Brown Bears after Bez Mbeng scored 21 points in Yale’s 94-82 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 1.8.

The Bears are 2-2 against conference opponents. Brown is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling is shooting 62.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

