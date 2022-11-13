Brown leads balanced Missouri to 82-53 win over Lindenwood

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Missouri to an 82-53 victory over Lindenwood on Sunday.
Missouri held Lindenwood without a point in one 4 1/2-minute stretch of the second half, extending an 11-point lead to 23 points at 71-48 with 5 minutes remaining.
Missouri led 28-21 before Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Carter dunked for a 36-21 lead with about 2 minutes left in the first half. The Tigers led 40-25 at the break.
Missouri shot 54% and had 23 assists on 34 made baskets. After making 16 3-pointers in a win over Penn, the Tigers made only 8 of 27 from distance against Lindenwood. Inside the arc, the Tigers hit 72% of their shots.
The Lions shot 27% and made just 5 of 24 3-pointers.
Missouri improved to 38-1 all-time against the Ohio Valley Conference.
